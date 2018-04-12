Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed April 2, 2018

Deeds filed April 2, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded April 2, 2018   63   Brighton KURLAND, CHRISTINE R et ano to CLAYTON, JOHN D Property Address: 154 COUNCIL ROCK AVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 12005  Page: 446 Tax Account: 122.20-1-11 Full Sale Price: $730,000 SOBLE, KENNETH H et ano to ARONSTEIN, DAVID L et ano Property Address: 43 VIENNAWOOD DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12005  Page: 580 Tax Account: 150.10-1-39 Full Sale Price: $285,000   Chili DACHILLE, COLLEEN  to PHILLIPS, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo