Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Gross negligence: Tauro v. Gait

Fourth Department – Gross negligence: Tauro v. Gait

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Gross negligence Sports participation – Waiver – Motion to dismiss Tauro v. Gait CA 17-01161 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries that she sustained when she was struck in the head with a lacrosse ball thrown by the defendant during a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo