Home / Law / Judge Leticia Astacio suspended after felony charge

Judge Leticia Astacio suspended after felony charge

By: The Associated Press April 12, 2018 0

The New York State Court of Appeals has suspended Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio  after authorities say she tried to buy a shotgun in violation of her probation for a drunken driving conviction. Astacio was charged Tuesday with attempted criminal purchase of a weapon. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was called to a Dick's Sporting ...

