Don't Miss
Home / News / Model Janice Dickinson tells jury Cosby raped her in 1982

Model Janice Dickinson tells jury Cosby raped her in 1982

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK April 12, 2018 0

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Model Janice Dickinson told a jury Thursday that Bill Cosby raped her in 1982 after giving her a pill he claimed would ease her menstrual cramps but instead left her immobilized. Dickinson, the fourth accuser to take the witness stand at Cosby's sex assault retrial, told jurors she was "rendered motionless" by the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo