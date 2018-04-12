Opioid trials to begin in 2019 as settlement is also pushed

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and GEOFF MULVIHILL April 12, 2018 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge with an audacious plan to settle hundreds of lawsuits filed by local governments against the drug industry over the destruction wrought by prescription opioid painkillers has altered his course. Cleveland-based Judge Dan Polster issued an order Wednesday scheduling three Ohio trials for 2019 — a shift from his earlier plan ...

