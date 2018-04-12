Don't Miss
Home / Law / Release of accused pedophile to be argued

Release of accused pedophile to be argued

Defense says prosecutor misrepresented statement

By: Bennett Loudon April 12, 2018 0

U.S. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa will hear arguments Friday on the U.S. Attorney’s motion to reverse a federal magistrate’s decision to release an alleged pedophile pending trial. Matthew D. Lincoln, a former youth swimming coach, is accused of trying to entice a supposed teenage girl to have sex. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson ordered Lincoln’s ...

