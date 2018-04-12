Report slams New York law barring many child molestation lawsuits

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press April 12, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new report finds that New York is one of the worst states when it comes to allowing child molestation victims to sue their abusers. The analysis conducted by University of Pennsylvania professor Marci Hamilton looked at how states have responded since the clergy sex abuse scandal erupted in 2002 in Boston. Hamilton ...

