Rochester man sentenced for arson

Rochester man sentenced for arson

April 12, 2018

A Rochester man has been sentenced to eight years and eight months in federal prison for a 2015 fire bombing. Taj R. Williams, 33, who was convicted of arson and unlawful possession of Molotov cocktails, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. On Jan. 18, 2015, Williams used a tire iron to shatter the ...

