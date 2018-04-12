Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 2, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2018 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   BRITT, LAKIESHA D Favor: FIVE STAR BANK BURNS, FRED J Favor: WEGMANS FOOD MARKETS INC ELLIS, ANDREW S Favor: WEGMANS FOOD MARKETS INC KNOX, ROBIN Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB NATIVIDAD, JOSE T Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL ...

