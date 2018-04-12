Don't Miss
Second Circuit – First Amendment: Penn v. New York Methodist Hospital

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit First Amendment Ministerial Exception Doctrine – Religious group Penn v. New York Methodist Hospital 16-474-cv Judges Hall, Droney, and Bolden Background: The plaintiff appealed from an order that dismissed his claim alleging that the defendant discriminated against him on the basis of race and religion, as well as retaliated against him after ...

