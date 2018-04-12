Don't Miss
Home / Business / Vuzix files $80 million lawsuit

Vuzix files $80 million lawsuit

Company blames short seller for stock drop

By: Bennett Loudon April 12, 2018 0

Vuzix Corp., the Henrietta smart glasses manufacturer, has filed an $80 million lawsuit accusing a Westchester County stock trader of maligning the company to profit from manipulating the stock price. New York City attorney Irwin Weltz filed the suit for Vuzix on April 5 in state Supreme Court in Manhattan against Ricardo Antonio Pearson, who operates ...

