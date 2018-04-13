Don't Miss
Cohen's lawyer seeks to review documents

Cohen’s lawyer seeks to review documents

By: The Washington Post PHILIP BUMP and DEVLIN BARRETT April 13, 2018 0

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen asked a federal judge Friday to bar federal prosecutors from reviewing material seized from his office until his lawyers or an outside attorney can examine them first. Todd Harrison, an attorney for Cohen, urged U.S. District Court Judge Kimba Wood to issue a temporary restraining order ...

