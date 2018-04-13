Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 16, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2018 0

City Court HON. MICHAEL A. SCIORTINO Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Kathleen Robinson v Norma Humes, 121 Thorndale Terrace – Timothy L Alexson 2—S & P Developers Inc v Janice Gregory, 100 Manor Parkway – Bansbach Law PC 3—Henry Weber v Rosalee Rosser, 1 Birch Crescent – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Rochester Properties Real Estate & Property Management LLC v Eternity Nero, 108 Arbutus St ...

