Environmental Law: New York State significantly revises Part 360 Solid Waste Management Regulations

By: George S. Van Nest April 13, 2018 0

On Sept. 5, 2017, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) concluded an extensive regulatory revision process to make the first major changes to the Solid Waste Management Regulations, 6 NYCRR Part 360, in approximately 20 years. The revised Part 360 regulations went into effect on Nov. 4, 2017, and address design and ...

