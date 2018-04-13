Former Ontario County fire company treasurer charged with grand larceny

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2018 0

A former treasurer for the Citizens Hose Fire Company has been charged with grand larceny, following an audit and investigation by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Ontario County Sheriff Phillip Povero. Wendy Wharton, 53, of Manchester, was arrested Friday, April 13, and accused of siphoning over $20,000 from the fire company's credit and debit cards and using it ...

