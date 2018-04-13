Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Wellington

Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Wellington

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sentencing Reduction – Agreed upon sentence People v. Wellington KA 15-00571 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of attempted murder arising from an incident in which he brutally attacked the mother of his child with a hammer. He argues that his sentence ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo