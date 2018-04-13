Don't Miss
Michigan man sentenced for toner theft

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2018 0

A Michigan man has been sentenced to one year in federal prison for stealing toner from Xerox Corp. David Miedel, 42, was convicted of conspiracy to transfer stolen property in interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Miedel also was ordered to pay restitution of $1,031,680.24. Under the Xerox business model, the company provides printing toner to ...

