Home / Law / On stand, Bill Cosby’s chief accuser says she wants justice

On stand, Bill Cosby’s chief accuser says she wants justice

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK April 13, 2018 0

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby's chief accuser took the witness stand Friday at his sexual assault retrial, declaring for a second jury that he knocked her out her with three blue pills and then sexually assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. "I was weak. I was limp, and I just could not fight ...

