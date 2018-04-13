Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Fifth Amendment: United States v. Haak

April 13, 2018

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fifth Amendment Suppression of statements – Coercion – Promise of immunity United States v. Haak 16-3876-cv Judges Raggi, Hall, and Carney Background: The United States appealed from a suppression order determining that the defendant’s statements were coerced in violation of the Fifth Amendment by a law enforcement officer’s false promise of immunity ...

