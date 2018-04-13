Don't Miss
Trump administration pauses legal orientation for immigrants

By: The Associated Press Amy Taxin April 13, 2018 0

Immigrant advocates are outraged by a U.S. government decision to put on hold a program that helps tens of thousands of immigrants navigate the country's complex immigration court system. The $8 million-a-year program that provides legal orientation to immigrants in deportation proceedings is on hold pending review, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, which oversees ...

