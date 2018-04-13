Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump expected to pardon former Cheney aide ‘Scooter’ Libby

Trump expected to pardon former Cheney aide ‘Scooter’ Libby

By: The Washington Post Josh Dawsey and Philip Rucker April 13, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is expected to pardon Lewis "Scooter" Libby, according to a senior administration official, giving an olive branch to a George W. Bush administration staffer that the former president himself declined to grant. It is unclear why Trump is making the move, but the pardon has been under consideration for several months, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo