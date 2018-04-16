Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed April 4, 2018

Deeds filed April 4, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 16, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded April 4, 2018   53   Brighton JABAUT, JOAN P to TOBIN, JUDITH K et ano Property Address: 2 MONTPELIER CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12006  Page: 661 Tax Account: 136.20-1-20.217 Full Sale Price: $185,000 CHERUVU, MAHALAKSHMI S I to CV ASSOCIATES NY et ano Property Address: 378 WHITE SPRUCE BLVD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 12007  Page: 11 Tax Account: 149.09-1-5.104 Full Sale Price: $140,000   Chili CORDTS, CATHERINE W to CORDTS, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo