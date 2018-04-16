Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Zanghi v. Doerfler

By: Daily Record Staff April 16, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident Rear-end collision – Dump truck – Engaged in highway work Zanghi v. Doerfler CA 17-01372 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained when a dump truck owned by the defendant town and operated by the defendant, rear ended ...

