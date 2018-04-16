Don't Miss
GRAWA will celebrate 35 years with April 27 Gala

By: Ben Jacobs April 16, 2018 0

The Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a gala from 6 to 10 p.m. April 27 at the Penthouse at One East Avenue. The evening will include food stations offering a wide selection of choices and entertainment by Danielle Ponder and The Tomorrow People. The cost is $75. Reservations must be made by April ...

