Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Bankruptcy: In Re Orrin S. Anderson

Second Circuit – Bankruptcy: In Re Orrin S. Anderson

By: Daily Record Staff April 16, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Bankruptcy Arbitration – Conflict with Congressional intent In Re Orrin S. Anderson 16-2496 Judges Pooler, Droney, and Ramos Background: The defendant creditor appealed from an order that affirmed the decision of the United States Bankruptcy Court denying the creditor’s motion to compel arbitration. The creditor sought to compel arbitration on the basis ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo