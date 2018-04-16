Don't Miss
Trump to ask court for first look at documents seized from Cohen

Bloomberg Bob Van Voris and David Voreacos April 16, 2018

A federal judge will consider President Donald Trump's extraordinary request that she block his own Justice Department from viewing evidence about his private lawyer seized last week in an FBI raid. U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Monday will weigh Trump's arguments at a hearing that will decide the next steps in a fast-moving investigation of ...

