Deeds filed April 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded April 5, 2018   46   Brighton LASSER, GARY  et ano to THYROFF, BRAD Property Address: 421 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12007  Page: 250 Tax Account: 150.13-2-65./6A Full Sale Price: $133,400   Clarkson ANTONUCCI, ANDY  et al to ANTONUCCI, TEDDY  et al Property Address: 1881 CLARKSON PARMA TL RD, CLARKSON 14468 Liber: 12007  Page: 319 Tax Account: 031.01-2-81 Full Sale Price: $207,280 NERSINGER, JOHN C to NERSINGER, JOHN C ...

