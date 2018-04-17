Don't Miss
Home / Law / Federal judge weighs outside review of Cohen records

Federal judge weighs outside review of Cohen records

By: The Washington Post Philip Bump and Devlin Barrett April 17, 2018 0

NEW YORK - A federal judge signaled Monday that she is unlikely to grant President Donald Trump's request to let him unilaterally determine what material seized last week from his personal lawyer is privileged, but she indicated that she may appoint an outside attorney to assess the records in an effort to carefully navigate the ...

