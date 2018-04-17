Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for April 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   CASTELEIN, PATRICK D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $51,871.70 FARRELL, BARBARA E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $68,495.84 GREAT LIGHTS ELECTRIC LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,897.21 NEWELL, LARRY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $58,117.44 PAINE, DAVID D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,523.37 SHATZEL, SANDRA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $19,938.98 WILSON, MONICA L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,390.89 CASS, STEPHEN ...

