Grant will expand LawNY program

Grant will expand LawNY program

Embedded lawyers help hospital patients

By: Bennett Loudon April 17, 2018 0

Legal Assistance of Western New York Inc. (LawNY) has received a three-year $292,105 grant to expand the Finger Lakes Legal Care (FLLC) project at Rochester Regional Health. The project, which helps patients at Rochester Regional Health facilities, embeds lawyers who provide free legal services to clients on issues such as housing, insurance, public benefits and others ...

