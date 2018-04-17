Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for April 5, 2018

April 17, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   CLOSE, CHRISTOPHER A 95 LYDIA STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 Favor: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $2,168.11 COMBS, MICHELLE N 6 HANFORD AVENUE, SCOTTSVILLE, NY 14546 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM & PHILLIPS ...

