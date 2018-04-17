Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 5, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ARCHER, ERIN 61 BARKER STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: MONROE MEDI-TRANS INC Attorney: NEWMAN & LICKSTEIN Amount: $2,263.21 MESSINO, JAMES 836 ROLINS RUN, WEBSTER, NY 14580 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $2,645.03 PEREZ, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo