Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Mechanic’s Liens for April 5, 2018

Mechanic’s Liens for April 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2018 0

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement.   ANTHONY J COSTELLO & SON SPENCER DEVELOPMENT LLC Favor: TRINITY REALTY GROUP LLC Amount: $136,080 Property Address: 450 E HENRIETTA RD ROCHESTER ANTHONY J COSTELLO & SON ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo