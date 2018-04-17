Don't Miss
Mortgages filed April 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 5, 2018   60   Brockport WRIGHT, MARK S Property Address: 62 HOLLYBROOK RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2556 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $100,000.00   East Rochester LU, JIMMY Property Address: 91 MILRACE DR, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1179 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $56,150.00   Fairport MARCOCCIA, SARAH A Property Address: 490 FELLOWS RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9149 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $80,000.00 WATTS, JESSIE C & WATTS, STEPHEN W Property Address: 27 MARGO ...

