Public Records / Credit Actions / Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 5, 2018

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for April 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2018 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   BROOKS, LATEIA G Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK CUYLER, RENARD J Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK DE-SANTAS, DOREEN A Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK FLEMING, JUDY A Favor: LVNV FUNDING JACKSON, ERIN Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK MANNINO, FREDERICK J Favor: CAPITAL ...

