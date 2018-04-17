Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Possession with intent to distribute: United States v. Smith

Second Circuit – Possession with intent to distribute: United States v. Smith

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Possession with intent to distribute Alternative theories – Sufficiency of evidence – Robbery – Crime of violence United States v. Smith 15-3313-cr Judges Winter, Cabranes, and Restani Background: At issue on appeal is whether the evidence at trial was sufficient to prove possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and whether ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo