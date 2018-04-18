Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Negligence: Cooper v. Nestoros

Fourth Department – Negligence: Cooper v. Nestoros

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligence Medical testimony – Credibility – Reliable history Cooper v. Nestoros CA 17-01400 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for damages after her vehicle collided with a vehicle owned and operated by the defendants. She appealed from the denial of her post-trial motion to set ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo