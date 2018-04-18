Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Zoning: Fichera v. New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation

Fourth Department – Zoning: Fichera v. New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Zoning Area variance – Planning agency referral Fichera v. New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation CA 16-02212 Appealed from Supreme Court, Cayuga County Background: The petitioners commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to void certain actions of the DEC and the zoning Board of Appeals of the respondent town and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo