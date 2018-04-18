Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed April 6, 2018

Mortgages filed April 6, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 4, 2018   89   Brighton KISIARA, OTIENO R & KISIARA, RICHARD O Property Address: 175 HOWLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3169 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $120,000.00 Brockport BREEDING, JAMES & BREEDING, KATHLEEN M Property Address: 8433 W CANAL RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2109 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $20,000.00   Fairport WILKINSON, KAREN J Property Address: 6292 PITTSFORD PALMYRA RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-3207 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo