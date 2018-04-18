Don't Miss
Home / News / New York Attorney General launches inquiry into virtual currencies

New York Attorney General launches inquiry into virtual currencies

By: The Associated Press April 18, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's attorney general is launching an inquiry into the operations of several leading virtual currency trading platforms. The office of Democrat Eric Schneiderman announced Tuesday that it has sent letters to 13 virtual currency exchanges seeking information including about their ownership, operations, internal controls and fee structure. Schneiderman says that as cryptocurrencies, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo