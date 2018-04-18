Don't Miss
Home / Law / New York state Assembly renews push for early voting, easy registration

By: The Associated Press April 18, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers in the New York state Assembly have again passed bills intended to make it easier for voters to participate in elections. The Democratic-led chamber on Tuesday endorsed a package of legislation including measures to authorize advance voting up to seven days before an election, overhaul the voter registration process and allow ...

