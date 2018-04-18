Don't Miss
New York state State Senate Democrats reunite for first time since 2011 split

April 18, 2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democrats in the New York state Senate reunited Tuesday for the first time since a 7-year-long schism within the party helped give control of the chamber to Republicans. Former members of the Independent Democratic Conference and mainline Democrats met briefly behind closed doors at the Capitol, a day after the eight-member IDC ...

