Home / Law / Public Defender’s caseload spikes

Public Defender’s caseload spikes

By: Bennett Loudon April 18, 2018 0

A state expansion of who qualifies for indigent legal services in criminal court has led to a dramatic increase in work for the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office. In July 2017 the Public Defender implemented a new financial eligibility guideline for criminal defendants that was mandated by the New York State Office of Indigent Legal Services ...

