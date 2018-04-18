Don't Miss
Second Circuit – OSHA violation: Triumph Constr. Corp. v. Secretary of Labor

April 18, 2018

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit OSHA violation Standard of review – Burden of proof – Sufficiency of evidence Triumph Constr. Corp. v. Secretary of Labor 16-4128-ag Judges Walker, Lynch, and Chin Background: The petitioner sought review of an order of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission that affirmed a citation issued to the petitioner for a ...

