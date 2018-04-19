Don't Miss
Bruns’ legal practice provides unique perspectives on daily living

By: Daily Record Staff CHRISTINE G. ADAMO April 19, 2018 0

Practicing law is Kathryn Lee Bruns’ profession, yet counsel work offers perspectives which add meaning to her personal interests. “I have a new appreciation for the things that so many take for granted,” said Bruns, of Faraci Lange. Physical activity brings her peace and healing: hikes with her husband, playtime with her daughter, yoga practice and meditation. ...

