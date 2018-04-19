Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. THOMAS A. STANDER 9:30 a.m. 1—HSBC Mortgage Corp v Murray, County of Monroe, et al – Knuckles Komosinski – Pro se 2—Komisar v McKain, McKain, et al – Pheterson Spatorico – Pro se – Pro se – Pro se 3—Credit Acceptance Corp v Alvia – Stephen Einstein & Associates – Pro se 4—American Express Bank v Bratcher ...

