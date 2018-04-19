Danielle Hobbs | Clark Patterson Lee

Clark Patterson Lee announces the hiring of Danielle Hobbs. In her new position, Hobbs will assist the firm’s finance department with a variety of accounting tasks such as processing payments, managing expenses and communicating with vendors. She has three years of experience and joins CPL after serving as accounts payable specialist at PEKO Precision Products.

Hobbs has an associate in applied science degree in accounting from Bryant & Stratton College. She resides in Rochester.

