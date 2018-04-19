Deeds filed April 9, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 19, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded April 9, 2018   73   Brighton ANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER  et ano to AYER, STEPHANIE K Property Address: 13 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12008  Page: 374 Tax Account: 137.18-3-31 Full Sale Price: $240,000 CARLING, ALISON M to FURGIUELE, ALEXANDRA  et ano Property Address: 33 DEL RIO DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 12008  Page: 421 Tax Account: 137.18-3-65 Full Sale Price: $193,500   Chili PALMER, JAMES M et ano to PALMER, JAMES ...

