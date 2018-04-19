Evelyn Ernst | HR Works Inc.

HR Works Inc. announces a new hire to the company. Evelyn Ernst has joined the company as a benefits analyst. Ernst has more than four years of HR experience and will leverage her expertise in customer service, section 125 and FBS benefits, voluntary product applications, payroll audits, processing enrollments, additions and terminations and working directly with new hires to support HR Works’ benefits administration services department.

Ernst holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Western Washington University. She also holds a New York State license in Life, Accident and Health Insurance. She resides in Palmyra.

