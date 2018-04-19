Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Ruth H.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect County’s response – Reasonable efforts to prevent removal Matter of Ruth H. CAF 17-01146 Appealed from Family Court, Oswego County Background: The petitioner commenced a neglect proceeding seeking temporary removal of the respondents’ two children from their custody. The respondents consented to the temporary removal and the court found ...

